The Miami Dolphins are going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday the team will start Fitzpatrick against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Fitzpatrick has appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season with two starts. He has gone 39-70 for 435 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Josh Rosen, who has started the other three games for the Dolphins this season and played in all five, has gone 58-109 for 567 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions.

The Dolphins are 0-5 to start the season.