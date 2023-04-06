The end game is in sight for Tyreek Hill.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver said he intends to retire at the end of the 2025 season, the conclusion of his current four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins when he will be 31.

"I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill told Kansas City's 810 WHM. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Hill, 29, was acquired by the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2022 season. He appeared in 17 games last season, recording a career-high 1,790 yards on 170 receptions with seven touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in 2016 out of West Alabama, Hill vowed to torch the Chiefs next season when the Dolphins visit the Chiefs.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said to former teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter, who host the program he appeared on. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it. But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

A Pro Bowler in all six of his seasons in Kansas City, Hill was a member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV in 2019.