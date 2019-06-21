Miami Heat centre Hassan Whiteside has exercised the $27.1M player option on his contract for 2019-20, league source tells ESPN.

Whiteside continues to be one of the league’s most productive low-post scorers and rebounders averaging 12.3 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game but played just 23.3 minutes per game for the Heat last season.

Whiteside’s substantial cap hit will push the Heat over the luxury tax threshold but the center is now technically trade-eligible after picking up the option. With the additions of Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk over the past two seasons, Whiteside's role has been diminished.