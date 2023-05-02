Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler missed Game 2 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks because of a sprained ankle suffered in the series opener.

Butler rolled his ankle with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of their 108-101 victory over the Knicks on Sunday. He played for a few possessions afterwards, but gingerly walked towards the bench when it became clear he was too injured to continue.

The 33-year-old native of Houston dominated in the Heat's upset in the first round - when they became just the sixth 8 seed to defeat a 1 seed in NBA playoffs history. He averaged 37.5 points per game in five games, and the Heat won the series 4-1.

Butler recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the victory against New York.