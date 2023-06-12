The Miami Heat could have an additional weapon at their disposal as they look to fight back in the NBA Finals.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters prior to Game 5 that guard Tyler Herro will dress and be available as the Heat look to stay alive in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver leads the series 3-1 and can win their first NBA title in front of home fans at Ball Arena.

Herro, 24, broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and has not played since.

A native of Milwaukee, Herro appeared in 67 games this season, averaging 20.1 points on .439 shooting, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists over 34.9 minutes a night.

This season was the first in which Herro was a regular starter after having won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.