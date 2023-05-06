Heat F Butler cleared to return for Game 3 vs. Knicks
Jimmy Butler - The Canadian Press
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been cleared to return today for Game 3 of their second-round series, against the New York Knicks, the team announced ahead of tip-off.
Butler missed Game 2 after sustaining a sprained ankle late in Game 1. The Knicks won 111-105 to even the series after Miami took Game 1.
Butler, 33, is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in six playoff contests this season. He led the Heat to a first-round upset over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
The Heat and Knicks are tied 1-1, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled to take place in Miami.