Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been cleared to return today for Game 3 of their second-round series, against the New York Knicks, the team announced ahead of tip-off.

Butler missed Game 2 after sustaining a sprained ankle late in Game 1. The Knicks won 111-105 to even the series after Miami took Game 1.

#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in today’s Game 3 vs the Knicks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 6, 2023

Butler, 33, is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in six playoff contests this season. He led the Heat to a first-round upset over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

The Heat and Knicks are tied 1-1, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled to take place in Miami.