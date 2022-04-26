If the Miami Heat are to advance to the second round on Tuesday night, not only will they have to do it without Kyle Lowry, they'll be without Jimmy Butler, as well.

The team announced the 32-year-old swingman will be unavailable for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks with knee inflammation.

Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game.



Gabe Vincent (toe) is available.

In the first four games of the series, Butler has averaged 30.5 points on .543 shooting, 7.8 boards and 2.8 steals over 37.3 minutes a night.

The team had previously announced that Lowry was unavailable with a hamstring injury incurred during Game 4.

The Hawks' lone win in the series came in a 111-110 victory in Game 3. The Heat have averaged over a 19-point margin of victory in their three wins.