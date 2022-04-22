Heat's Lowry (leg) will not return in Game 3 vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat announced that Kyle Lowry will not return to tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks after injuring his left leg in the third quarter.

#MIAvsATL INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight's game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 23, 2022

Lowry had six points, three rebounds and five assists in 22:50 minutes before exiting the game.

The Philadelphia, Penn. native averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists this season with the Heat, his first with the team after being acquired in the offseason from the Toronto Raptors, where he spent nine seasons and won a NBA championship in 2019.

The Heat have a 2-0 series lead over the Hawks in their first round playoff series.