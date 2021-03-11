The NBA has suspended Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard from all team activities for one week and fined him $50,000 for an anti-Semitic comment he made on Monday.

The NBA has fined Miami’s Meyers Leonard $50,000 and he has been suspended from team activities for one week. Full league announcement: pic.twitter.com/ISEhD8pTGn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2021

Leonard will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program, the league said in a news release.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society. Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward," commissioner Adam Silver said in the same release.

Leonard's use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing video games began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. Within a few hours, he apologized, the NBA opened an investigation and the Heat announced that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

“He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we're left with the aftermath of that."

“We can’t tolerate that here,” Heat captain and 18-year veteran Udonis Haslem said of the usage of the slur. “Right is right and wrong is wrong. And since I’ve been here in this organization, to the day I leave this organization and beyond, we’re going to try to be on the right side of everything — especially issues like this.”

The nine-year veteran is in his second season with the Heat after spending the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.