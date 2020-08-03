Heat say Butler is available vs. Raptors

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that everybody is available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors including star guard Jimmy Butler.

Erik Spoelstra says that everybody is available vs the Raptors this afternoon. Jimmy Butler, who missed practice yesterday, will play. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 3, 2020

Butler missed practice on Sunday and questions swirled when teammate Jae Crowder implied Butler may be isolating.

“We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in,” Crowder told reporters. “It’s just a next-man-up mentality from a standpoint of staying locked in and engaged, because we know he’s locked in and engaged once he’s able to get back with us.

“It’s definitely a curveball for all of us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him,” Crowder added. “You never know what to expect.”

Butler played the day before in Miami's bubble opener against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 22 points in a 125-105 victory.

The Raptors are also coming off a victory in their first Orlando regular season game, beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night.