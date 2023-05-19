Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat won Game 1 in Boston on Wednesday, and can take control of the Eastern Conference final with another win on the road tonight as they battle the Celtics.

Butler led the way with 35 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and six Heat players scored 15 points or more in the win.

The key to the game was the third quarter - Boston ended the first half with a 66-57 lead, but Miami exploded for 46 points in the third to take a comfortable 12-point lead to the final frame.

starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT

A concerning trend of poor play at home continued for the Celtics in Game 1. The loss to Miami dropped their record at home this playoffs 4-4 (.500 win percentage). Boston was tied for the best home record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season at 32-9.

“I don’t have an exact answer why we’re .500 at home,” said Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who finished Game 1 with 30 points. “But we’ve got to be better."

On the other hand, Wednesday's victory pushed the Heat's road record this playoffs to 4-3.

"At the end of the day we are the eight seed, so we are on the road. We’ve got to go out there and try to win games on the road," said Heat guard Kyle Lowry.

Game 2 will prove to be a pivotal one in this series - Miami is a perfect 5-0 on home court this postseason. If the Heat can take the opening games on the road, Boston will have to climb out of a deep hole.