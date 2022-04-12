The Edmonton Elks are signing former Idaho Vandals quarterback Michael Beaudry, it was announced Tuesday.

Beaudry threw for 2,093 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games combined between 2020 and 2021. He began his collegiate career at West Florida, leading the program to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship after going 10-4 and earning Second Team All-America honours. He then appeared in five games at UConn before heading out west.

He carries dual Canadian-American citizenship as he moved to Florida in his childhood after being born in Regina.

Meanwhile, the Elks also announced the release of Canadian defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Blake appeared in four games last season with Edmonton.