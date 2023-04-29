Bunting returns, Holl scratched as Leafs shuffle lineup for Game 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs made some lineup changes ahead of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended for three games and then held out as a healthy scratch for Game 5, will return for the Leafs.
Defenceman Justin Holl was scratched from the lineup.
Sam Lafferty and Zach Aston-Reese will also not play Saturday, while defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Timothy Liljegren took warmups and were expected to be in action, giving the Leafs a formation of 11 forwards and seven defencemen for Game 6.
The Leafs entered Saturday's clash in Tampa Bay with a 3-2 lead in the series.