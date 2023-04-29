The Toronto Maple Leafs made some lineup changes ahead of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Michael Bunting also draws back in the #leafs lineup with Sam Lafferty and Zach Aston-Reese coming out up front. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 29, 2023

Forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended for three games and then held out as a healthy scratch for Game 5, will return for the Leafs.

Sheldon Keefe has never shied away from making big lineup changes for big games, and tonight's #leafs look certainly qualifies.



** Knies at 1LW with Matthews and Nylander

** four new forward lines

** seven defencemen, including Liljegren and Gustafsson coming off long breaks — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 29, 2023

Defenceman Justin Holl was scratched from the lineup.

Sam Lafferty and Zach Aston-Reese will also not play Saturday, while defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Timothy Liljegren took warmups and were expected to be in action, giving the Leafs a formation of 11 forwards and seven defencemen for Game 6.

The Leafs entered Saturday's clash in Tampa Bay with a 3-2 lead in the series.