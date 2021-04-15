The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the presenters who will induct its Class of 2020 in a ceremony to be held on May 15.

Every one of the nine inductees will be inducted by one or more Hall of Famer with Michael Jordan pulling double duty to induct both the late Kobe Bryant and Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey. Jordan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Along with Jordan inducting Bryant and Mulkey, Russ Granik and Vlade Divac are set to induct late FIBA president Patrick Baumann.

Indiana Fever icon Tamika Catchings will be inducted by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley.

Tim Duncan will be inducted by former San Antonio Spurs teammate "The Admiral" David Robinson.

Kevin Garnett is set to be inducted by the man who wanted to draft him in 1995 when he was the general manager of the Toronto Raptors, Isiah Thomas.

Longtime Bentley head coach Barbara Stevens will be inducted by both Muffet McGraw and Geno Auriemma.

Former Kentucky and Arkansas head coach, the late Eddie Sutton, will have three presenters in John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief.

Finally Rudy Tomjanovich will be presented by two of his former Houston Rockets players in Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The induction ceremony is set for the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, CT. The Class of 2021 will also be announced on that same weekend.