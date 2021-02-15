10m ago
McDowell wins Daytona 500 delayed five-plus hours
Michael McDowell has won one of the most unique Daytona 500 races in recent memory. McDowell's win early Monday morning came after heavy rain caused the race to be delayed by five hours and 40 minutes after it began on Sunday afternoon.
The Canadian Press
Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 after Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap.
It was McDowell's first victory in 358 Cup Series starts, a stunning upset in NASCAR's signature event. McDowell lead just one lap — the only that mattered.
McDowell was running third when Keselowski got a huge run on Logano. Keselowski tried to pass Logano on the low side, but Logano tried to block him and ended up crashing both of them.
Chase Elliott was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin was trying to become the first in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.