Michael O’Shea, son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, was among five players added to the Bombers' active roster on Monday, the team announced.

The club has made the following transactions:



Added to roster:



🇺🇸 Tyrrell Pigrome

🇺🇸 Otis Lanier

🇺🇸 Matt Cole

🇺🇸 Damian Jackson

🇨🇦 Michael O’Shea



O’Shea joins the Blue Bombers after spending two seasons with the Okanagan Sun pf the British Columbia Football Conference. The Mississauga, Ont., native had 28 receptions for 483 yards and eight touchdowns last season. O’Shea added another seven catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

In his first season with the Sun, O’Shea amassed 27 receptions for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a spot on the Canadian Junior Football League First-Team All-Canadian squad as a returner, as he returned five punts for touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers also added Americans QB Tyrrell Pigrome, WR Otis Lanier, WR Matt Cole and DE/LS Damian Jackson.