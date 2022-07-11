The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with forward Michael Pezzetta on a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $750K, the team announced on Monday.

Pezzetta, 24, was selected in the sixth round (160th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. He skated in 51 games for the Canadiens in the 2021-22 season, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points and led the Canadiens in penalty minutes (81).

The Toronto, Ont., native also spent time with the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate Laval Rocket where he appeared in eight games, notching a trio of goals and assists for six points.