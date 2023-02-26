Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Wings head coach Derek Lalonde announced.

Michael Rasmussen (lower body) out indefinitely. Will know more in the next couple of days. Per Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2023

Rasmussen was hit in the kneecap while blocking a shot in the first period of the Red Wings game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and did not return.

The 23-year-old logged 2:34 minutes of ice time before his exit.

A native of Surrey, B.C., Rasmussen has 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games.