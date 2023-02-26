1h ago
Red Wings' Rasmussen (LBI) out indefinitely
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, Wings head coach Derek Lalonde announced.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 3, Red Wings 0
Michael Rasmussen (lower body) out indefinitely. Will know more in the next couple of days. Per Lalonde.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 26, 2023
Rasmussen was hit in the kneecap while blocking a shot in the first period of the Red Wings game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and did not return.
The 23-year-old logged 2:34 minutes of ice time before his exit.
A native of Surrey, B.C., Rasmussen has 10 goals and 29 points in 56 games.