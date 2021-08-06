Reilly misses first half, starts second vs. Roughriders

Powell barrels into end zone to score Riders' first TD of season

After missing the first half due to an undisclosed injury, quarterback Michael Reilly led the BC Lions onto the field for the second half of their Week 1 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Michael Reilly in at QB and begins half with two straight completions 🦁 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 7, 2021

Rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke got the start in Reilly's absence.

Rourke completed six of his 11 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions trailed 32-9 at the start of the second half.

