PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Michael Simpson made 35 saves for the shutout as Peterborough blanked London 3-0 in Ontario Hockey League play Thursday night.

Avery Hayes scored twice and Brennan Othmann added a single. Knights goaltender Brett Brochu had 28 saves.

---

BATTALION 5 SPITFIRES 3

NORTH BAY - Kyle McDonald scored twice as the North Bay Battalion beat the Windsor Spitfires.

Paul Christopoulos, Dalyn Wakely and Josh Bloom also tallied for North Bay. Colton Smith, Alex Christopoulos and Liam Greentree scored for Windsor.

---

ICEDOGS 5 OTTERS 1

NIAGARA - Alex Assadourian scored a goal and an assist as the Niagara Icedogs defeated the Erie Otters.

Declan Waddick, Bronson Ride, Daniel Michaud and Kevin He also scored for Niagara. Bruce McDonald had the lone goal for Erie.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON - Amadeus Lombardi scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Nolan Dann, Simon Slavicek and Riley Piercey had the other goals for Flint. Patrick Thomas scored for Hamilton.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.