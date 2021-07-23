New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after having surgery to repair ligaments in his injured ankle, tweets Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Based on the timing of the surgery, the star receiver could be on the sideline for weeks during the season after the recommended four months of expected recovery time.

This stems from the original injury Thomas suffered back in September that robbed him most of 2020.

Thomas was limited to seven games last season, catching 40 passes for 438 yards and zero touchdowns.

The season before, he led the NFL with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2021 campaign will be his sixth with the Saints after being selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.