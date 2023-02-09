Lalji: A lot of 'positive momentum' on potential ownership transfer of Als

Defensive lineman Michael Wakefield will sign with the Ottawa Redblacks at the start of CFL free agency on Feb. 14, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Hearing DL Michael Wakefield will sign with @REDBLACKS at the start of free agency on Feb 14. @CFLonTSN #CFLFA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2023

The 29-year-old began his CFL career with the Redblacks but played the last two seasons in Montreal, totalling 20 defensive tackles and three sacks in 14 games played last year.

In 65 career games, Wakefield has 97 tackles and 14 sacks.

A native of Valdosta, Ga., Wakefield played collegiately at Florida International.