CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns believe wide receiver Michael Woods II tore his Achilles tendon while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

A sixth-round draft pick last year, Woods got hurt Monday while catching passes in Texas from Watson, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are still waiting for their doctors to examine the 23-year-old.

The Browns likely will comment once they've checked out Woods.

Woods, who played at Oklahoma, had just five catches for 45 yards as a rookie. But the Browns have been encouraged by his development and expected him to have a larger impact this season. Woods also played on special teams in 2022.

Watson has spent the offseason working out with some teammates near his home in the Houston area.

The Browns addressed their depth at wide receiver this offseason by trading for Elijah Moore and signing free agent Marquise Goodwin.

