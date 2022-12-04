23m ago
Michigan to play TCU in College Football Playoffs
Michigan is set to face TCU in the College Football Playoffs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The Wolverines (13-0) beat Purdue 43-22 in the Big 10 Championship Game to earn the No. 2 seed, while the Horned Frogs (12-1) lost a close battle 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.
You can watch The College Football Playoff Selecion Show live on TSN 2, the TSN App, or TSN.ca.