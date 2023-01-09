Corum to return to Michigan for senior year

Blake Corum is heading back to Ann Arbor.

The 22-year-old star running back announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he will return to the Michigan Wolverines in the fall for his senior year.

A native of Marshall, VA, Corum finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022.

He rushed for 1,463 yards on 247 carries with 18 touchdowns for Jim Harbaugh's team this past season.

Corum was unavailable for the team's Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue and the College Football Playoff semi-final loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl after undergoing season-ending knee surgery at the beginning of December.

Corum initially picked up the injury on Nov. 19 against Indiana and aggravated it in the team's regular-season finale against Ohio State.

The Wolverines are set to open their 2023 season on Sept. 2 at home to East Carolina.