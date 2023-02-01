Mick Schumacher will serve as a reserve driver for McLaren in 2023, the team announced on Wednesday.

Schumacher, 23, had already been named as a reserve driver for Mercedes in December, but the two teams have agreed to share him.

McLaren will be able to call on @SchumacherMick as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick. 👊🧡 pic.twitter.com/DNiJ5s99rQ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 1, 2023

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, Schumacher had been dropped by Haas in favour of Nico Hulkenberg. He earned 12 points in 22 starts last season to finish 16th.

Schumacher's best finish in 2022 came at the Austrian Grand Prix where he finished sixth.

The 2023 Formula 1 season gets underway on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.