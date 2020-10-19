The third and final jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown comes with an extra sparkle of history in the making this year when the 129th running of the BREEDERS’ STAKES takes place Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. ET on TSN. One horse – Mighty Heart – has a chance to become the first in 17 years to complete a Triple Crown sweep after claiming both the QUEEN’S PLATE and the PRINCE OF WALES STAKES earlier this year.

Mighty Heart is known as “the One-Eyed Wonder”, as the result of a paddock accident in its youth that left the colt with just one eye, and is trained by Canadian Josie Carroll, who could become the first woman ever to train a Triple Crown winner.

While just one victory away from becoming the eighth horse to win Canada’s Triple Crown since the series was established in 1959, and the first since Wando in 2003 for trainer Mike Keogh and late owner Gus Schickedanz, the last remaining hurdle is arguably the most demanding.

Winning the OLG Canadian Triple Crown is no easy feat as not only do all three races vary in length, they’re also run on different surfaces (tapeta, dirt, and grass). The BREEDERS’ STAKES, a one-and-a-half mile turf race taking place at Canada’s famed Woodbine Racetrack, poses an interesting challenge for Mighty Heart, who won by seven-and-a-half lengths in the QUEEN’S PLATE, and two-and-a-half lengths in the PRINCE OF WALES STAKES.

TSN’s coverage of the 129th BREEDERS’ STAKES is led by Canadian broadcasting legend Brian Williams, alongside TSN’s Laura Diakun and Woodbine Entertainment’s Jason Portuondo, with Brodie Lawson contributing reports from track level.

TSN’s complete horse racing broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.