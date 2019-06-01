Cabrera out of Tigers' lineup, waits for MRI results on knee

ATLANTA — The Detroit Tigers held Miguel Cabrera out of Saturday's lineup as they waited on MRI results of the slugger's right knee.

Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star, left in the sixth inning of Friday's win over Atlanta. He has dealt with soreness in his right knee since spring training.

Cabrera is batting .284 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 194 at-bats this season. He has split his time at first base and designated hitter this season.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Cabrera feels pain when pushing off on his swing and starting to run.

"He's been trying to play through it and do his treatment," Gardenhire said. "Now let's just check it out and see why."

Cabrera underwent the MRI in the morning and declined to speak with reporters before the game. He also left a May 14 game against Houston with right knee soreness.

The 36-year-old Cabrera underwent season-ending left biceps surgery in June 2018. He had just 16 home runs, a .399 slugging percentage and a .249 batting average in 2017.

Cabrera received a $292 million, 10-year contract in March 2014 that takes him through at least 2023.

