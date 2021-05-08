BOSTON — Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, and the Rangers ended their season with a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins to halt a five-game losing streak.

Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov also scored in a wild third when the Rangers turned a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 edge. K’Andre Miller added a goal for the Rangers, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves before leaving with an injury midway into the third. Ignor Shesterkin finished up in net. New York finished fifth in the NHL’s East Division.

David Pastrnak scored his 200th career goal, Brad Marchand had his team-leading 28th, and Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins, who were 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Tuukka Rask stopped 18 shots.