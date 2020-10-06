Mike Clevinger is making his return and will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres announced.

The right-hander was left off San Diego's roster for their Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals because of an arm injury. He left his start on Sept. 23 after just one inning and has not pitched since.

For the season, Clevinger was 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 41.2 innings. He was traded to the Padres from Cleveland on Aug. 31 as part of a multi-player deal.

Meanwhile, Padres righty Dinelson Lamet remains out because of a biceps injury. He did not make the Padres' NLDS roster.

Walker Buehler will counter for Los Angeles in Game 1 Tuesday night.