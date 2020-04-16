Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz took down Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls to claim the NBA/WNBA H-O-R-S-E challenge that wrapped up Thursday night.

Conley claimed the winning basket after making a layup up-and-under the backboard with his right hand. LaVine, who played the final round on an outdoor court in wintery weather, narrowly missed his chance to tie Conley, leaving him with all five letters compared to Conley’s H-O. Other made shots by Conley in the final round included spinning the ball on his finger and punching it through the hoop along with a running behind-the-back layup off the backboard.

The event was held remotely on courts at each individual player’s houses and hosted by ESPN’s Mark Jones from Miami. The first round of the tournament took place Sunday, while the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals took place Thursday.

On his way to the crown, Conley also took down Tamika Catchings of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups. LaVine beat Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce as well as Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley on his way to the finals.