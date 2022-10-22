Riders' Edem carted off after collision vs. Stamps

Saskatchewan Roughriders safety Mike Edem was carted off the field after colliding with Calgary Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

We wish Mike Edem a speedy recovery 🙏 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 23, 2022

The 33-year old was making his 100th career CFL start.

Edem was placed on a stretcher before being taken off the field.

More to follow.