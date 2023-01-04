As injuries pile up under centre, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad ahead of their Week 18 game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The signing of the 33-year-old Virginia native comes in the wake of the injury to Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater, 30, suffered an injury to his hand while filling in for starter Tua Tagovailoa, who was sidelined with a concussion.

A product of North Carolina State University, Glennon was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. Glennon spent three seasons with the Bucs (2013-16) before stops in Chicago with the Bears (2017), the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Oakland Raiders (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020).

Glennon played most recently in 2021 for the New York Giants.

In 40 career NFL games, Glennon has thrown for 7025 yards, 47 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.