There are still some notable names on the board as the NHL's free agent signing period goes into its fifth day.

With 57 names taken off the Top 100 compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, Mike Hoffman is now the top free agent available.

Seravalli reported on Insider Trading on Tuesday that the teams most interested in Hoffman at this point are the Boston Bruins, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. He added that other teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks could be in the mix if they’re able to move pieces.

Hoffman, 30, had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games last season with the Florida Panthers and carried a $5.19 million cap hit.

Behind Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov, Erik Haula, Corey Perry and Mikael Granlund round out the top five.

The top defenceman on the list is Sami Vatanen, who sits at No. 8, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara. Vatanen was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Carolina Hurricanes in February but did not appear in a game with Carolina until the Return to Play. The 29-year-old had five goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Devils, adding three assists in seven games with the Hurricanes in the Toronto bubble.

After a busy start to the off-season on the goaltending market, only two netminders remain on the list as of Wednesday morning - Jimmy Howard and Craig Anderson. Howard, 36, sits three spots ahead of the 39-year-old Anderson at No. 40.

Check out the rest of the top available free agents below: