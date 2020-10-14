There are still some notable names on the board as the NHL's free agent signing period goes into its fifth day.

With 57 names taken off the Top 100 compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, Mike Hoffman is now the top free agent available.

Seravalli reported on Insider Trading on Tuesday that the teams most interested in Hoffman at this point are the Boston Bruins, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. He added that other teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks could be in the mix if they’re able to move pieces.

Hoffman, 30, had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games last season with the Florida Panthers and carried a $5.19 million cap hit.

Behind Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov, Erik Haula, Corey Perry and Mikael Granlund round out the top five.

The top defenceman on the list is Sami Vatanen, who sits at No. 8, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara. Vatanen was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Carolina Hurricanes in February but did not appear in a game with Carolina until the Return to Play. The 29-year-old had five goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Devils, adding three assists in seven games with the Hurricanes in the Toronto bubble.

After a busy start to the off-season on the goaltending market, only two netminders remain on the list as of Wednesday morning - Jimmy Howard and Craig Anderson. Howard, 36, sits three spots ahead of the 39-year-old Anderson at No. 40. 

Check out the rest of the top available free agents below:

 

Remaining UFAs through Oct. 14

RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20
1 Mike Hoffman FLA LW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M
2 Evgenii Dadonov FLA RW 31 69 25 47 $4M
3 Erik Haula FLA C 29 48 12 24 $2.75M
4 Corey Perry DAL RW 35 57 5 21 $3.1M
5 Mikael Granlund NSH LW 28 63 17 30 $5.75M
7 Anthony Duclair OTT LW 24 66 23 40 $1.65M
8 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 29 47 5 23 $4.88M
12 Zdeno Chara BOS LD 43 68 5 14 $2M
13 Andreas Athanasiou EDM RW 26 55 11 26 $3M
14 Carl Soderberg ARI C 34 70 17 35 $4.75M
15 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 30 50 3 12 $3.86M
16 Ilya Kovalchuk WSH LW 37 46 10 26 $700K
17 Cody Ceci TOR RD 26 56 1 8 $4.5M
18 Matt Martin NYI LW 31 55 5 8 $2.5M
19 Conor Sheary PIT LW 28 63 10 23 $3M
20 Michael Frolik BUF RW 32 57 6 14 $4.3M
21 Colin Wilson COL LW 30 9 0 4 $2.6M
22 Mirco Mueller NJD LD 25 50 2 7 $1.4M
23 Alex Galchenyuk MIN C 26 59 8 24 $4.9M
24 Melker Karlsson SJS RW 29 61 6 12 $2M
25 Dominik Simon PIT RW 25 64 7 22 $750K
26 Trevor Lewis LAK RW 33 56 6 12 $2M
27 Ben Hutton LAK LD 27 65 4 16 $1.5M
28 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M
29 Ron Hainsey OTT RD 39 64 1 12 $3.5M
30 Michael Del Zotto ANA LD 30 49 2 15 $750K
31 Joakim Nordstrom BOS LW 28 48 4 7 $1M
32 Drake Caggiula CHI LW 26 40 9 15 $1.5M
33 Madison Bowey DET RD 25 53 3 17 $1M
34 Jan Rutta TBL RD 30 33 1 7 $1.3M
35 Brian Boyle FLA LW/C 35 39 6 15 $940K
36 Karl Alzner MTL LD 31 4 0 0 $4.63M
37 Michael Grabner ARI LW 32 46 8 11 $3.35M
38 Frederik Gauthier TOR C 25 61 7 12 $675K
39 Riley Sheahan EDM LW/C 28 66 8 15 $900K
40 Jimmy Howard DET G 36 27 4.20 .887 $4M
41 Dmitry Kulikov WPG LD 29 51 2 10 $4.33M
42 Josh Leivo VAN RW 27 36 7 19 $1.5M
43 Craig Anderson OTT G 39 34 3.25 .902 $4.75M

 