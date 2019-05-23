If Anthony Rendon is indeed on the trading block like many are speculating, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo isn't saying it.

"Anthony Rendon is a guy that we drafted, developed, signed and watched turn into a star in front of our eyes. He's a guy that we would like to have long-term, we're certainly going to be aggressive in trying to make that happen and hopefully it will," Rizzo told 106.7 the Fan on Thursday.

"We have shown that we're not afraid to sign our own players, we're not afraid to sign free agent players and we're not afraid to spend money on stars of the game and I don't think Anthony Rendon would be any different."

Rendon is under contract until the end of this season and will earn $18.8 million in 2019.

He's been his usual productive self this season. Over 35 games, he's hitting .325 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. He is also leading the league with 17 doubles.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand notes that there appears to be a sizable gap between what the Nationals are offering and what Rendon is seeking. He has previously expressed desire to remain with the Nationals.

Feinsand also notes that Nolan Arenado's $260 million deal with the Colorado Rockies ups the ante in terms of what it may take to keep Rendon in D.C.

Washington enters play Thursday at 19-30, fourth place in the National League East.