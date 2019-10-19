BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Mike Sgarbossa scored to spark a four-goal outburst by Hershey as the Bears downed the Belleville Senators 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Liam O'Brien, Beck Malenstyn and Steve Whitney also scored as Hershey (3-2-1) had four goals in less than 10 minutes. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby tied it 1-1 for the Bears in the first period, while Pheonix Copley made 31 saves for the win.

Jordan Murray had the only goal for Belleville (1-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots in net.

Neither team could score on the power play. Hershey went 0 for 2 and the Senators were 0 for 4.