Smith on confident Oilers: 'We feel like we can play with anybody in this league'

The Edmonton Oilers improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 with Thursday's 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks and maintained their three-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division.

Forward Zach Hyman said Thursday's game offered a glimpse of what the Oilers lineup should look like moving forward as the team enters the final stretch of the season

“Every point matters at this time of the year,” said Oilers forward Zach Hyman. “I thought the two guys we brought on (deadline day additions Derick Brassard and Brett Kulak) were great and with (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) coming back from injury, we can start to see our team fully healthy with all of the guys. I thought it was awesome to get the win and to keep building confidence moving forward.”

"Acquiring some people at the deadline makes us a deeper team, and I think when you're making a playoff push, having people that can come into the lineup and play important minutes for our group is beneficial going into the most important games of the year," goaltender Mike Smith added. "Something that every team looks for is depth, and we acquired some guys that have been in the playoffs before and play important roles on teams, and obviously getting some guys back healthy just solidifies our lineup."

The Oilers have two games in hand on the Golden Knights and are just two points back of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific as they look to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight season.

Edmonton has failed to win a playoff series, however, since 2017 but goaltender Mike Smith said Thursday the team is feeling confident with just a month left in the season.

“We’ve done a lot of things here in the last few weeks that have given this team a lot of confidence. We feel like we can play with anybody in this league,” Smith said. “I feel like the last two or three weeks we’ve really got some traction here. We’ve played some good hockey against some good hockey teams. I feel confident that things are trending in the right direction at the right time of year.”

Smith, 40, made 28 saves in Thursday's win, improving his record to 2-0-1 in his past three starts with a save percentage above .900 in all three contests.

Though there had questions surrounding the Oilers goaltending, the team elected to stand pat at the deadline and move forward with Mikko Koskinen and Smith.

Koskinen has a 23-10-3 record this season with a .903 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average. With his improved play of late, Smith now holds a 7-8-2 record with a .898 save percentage and a 3.28 GAA.

The Oilers will look to continue their playoff push on Saturday night against the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames.