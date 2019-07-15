The baseball world held its breath when Mike Trout exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners because of right calf tightness.

While the Los Angeles Angels originally listed him as day-to-day, Trout is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

Trout lined out in his first and only plate appearance and did not emerge from the Angels' dugout to start the third with Kole Calhoun instead sliding over from right field to take Trout's usual spot in centre.

"It was kind of after those balls in centre in the first inning," the two-time MVP said, per Bollinger. "Felt a little something. Kind of went away. It was just smart to come out."

"We don't think it's a long-term thing, but we'll know more tomorrow," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "[Trout] was lobbying to stay in the game."

"I don't think it's that serious. I think they're just being cautious. Calves are tough. You want it to be one or two days and not six weeks," Trout added.

To no one's surprise, Trout entered Sunday's matchup on a tear. Over his last seven games, Trout had 12 hits and six home runs for a blistering .429 batting average before going 0-for-1 Sunday.

The 27-year-old leads the American League in both home runs (30) and RBI (75) over 90 games this season. He is also on pace to set career-highs in slugging percentage (.666) and OPS (1.121).

Meanwhile, the Angels (48-46) will be back in action Monday night at home against the division-leading Houston Astros (59-35). Right-hander Josh James is expected to get the start for the Astros, while Griffin Canning gets the ball for the home side.