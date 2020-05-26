Fresh off presenting Cody with his TNT Championship at last Saturday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Mike Tyson will return to an All Elite Wrestling ring on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

You can catch all of the AEW Dynamite action LIVE on Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

There's no word yet on what Tyson will address, but he got into it on Saturday night with the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer's manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts, so perhaps the legendary Roberts will once again be on Iron Mike's mind.

Elsewhere, Cody, who defeated Archer on Saturday night, will find out who his first challenger for the TNT Championship will be when a battle royal is held to determine the first ever number-one contender for the title.

After losing to "Broken" Matt Hardy and The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega) in a wild Stadium Stampede match at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night, the Inner Circle looks to pick up their spirits with a pep rally. It's unsure as to what Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz and Santana have in store, but the quintet can't be pleased with their loss to their archrivals on Saturday night.