Weir back home for Canadian Champions debut For the first time since he joined PGA Tour Champions, Mike Weir is getting a home game. The 50-and-over circuit becomes the first to host a major golf event in Canada as the Shaw Charity Classic gets underway on Friday in Calgary.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

For the first time since he joined PGA Tour Champions, Mike Weir is getting a home game.

The 50-and-over circuit becomes the first to host a major golf event in Canada as the Shaw Charity Classic gets underway on Friday in Calgary. With the cancellations of both the RBC Canadian Open and the CP Canadian Women’s Open in 2020 and this year, the tournament for the older set is a welcome sight for Weir.

“First time in two years I've been able to cross north of the border, which is great,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday at Canyon Meadows G&CC, the host site. “Even though it's not close to my hometown, it feels great being back up here.

“It's good to be back up and playing in Canada.”

Weir joined PGA Tour Champions in May 2020 after turning 50 and has reignited his career. In 20 starts, he has a win, four runner-up finishes and 10 top-10s. He sits eighth on the Charles Schwab Cup points list, used to track season-long performance. Rather than battling against players half his age as he did on the PGA Tour in the years before celebrating his 50th, he’s back to teeing it up against his guys his own age.

“It's super competitive and guys still take a lot of pride in their game and guys work hard,” said Weir. “But we have fun, too. We have a great time out here. It's good to see those familiar faces again.”

The eight-time PGA Tour winner has a chance to do something this week no Canadian golfer has accomplished. That is to win twice on home soil. Weir’s first tour title came at the Air Canada Championship in Vancouver, one that still has a lot of meaning for him. It made him the first Canadian male to win a PGA Tour event in Canada since Pat Fletcher captured the Canadian Open in 1956.

“That was a special memory at Northview (G&CC) in '99,” he reflected. “My first win on the tour. I'd love to be in contention and try to win again.”

It won’t be easy for Weir to get that second championship. The field for the tournament includes a lot of top names including fellow Canuck Stephen Ames, who nipped Weir for a victory at the Principal Charity Classic in June. Ames, who lived in Calgary for many years and helped start the Shaw Charity Classic, is currently enjoying a good year and sits in 20th spot on the Charles Schwab Cup ranking.

There is also the ageless Bernhard Langer, who at 63 has logged 18 top-10 finishes this season, and Vijay Singh, who is fifth on the PGA Tour’s career money list with $71 million and continues to work endlessly on his game.

For Weir, to be playing golf and competing is something he thought might not happen. In his 40s, he battled injuries and swing issues for the better part of five years prior to turning 50 but refused to give up even when his scores soared into the embarrassing range. Now, thanks to plenty of hard work and dogged determination, his game has returned and so has his enjoyment of playing.

“I'm having a lot of fun,” stated Weir, who travels regularly with his partner, Michelle Money. “When you've been down and struggling for a long time and you've kind of clawed your way out of it, it's very satisfying. Now my game's in a really good place and I'm excited. Like I said, I'm very motivated, I want to push myself and I want to see where I can take that.”

Being able to play in Canada is in no small part due to the efforts of tournament organizers who have made the Shaw Charity Classic one of the premier stops on PGA Tour Champions. There were lots of hoops to jump through as far as COVID protocols but the Alberta government and local health officials eventually gave the go-ahead several weeks ago. There has been plenty of testing of incoming players and officials, and all those involved will be staying inside a bubble. The gallery will be limited to 2,000 people a day and there are fewer structures such as stands and concessions on the course. Regardless of all that, just to have a tournament is a good sign.

“You can certainly feel the energy,” said Sean Van Kesteren, the tournament director. “Everyone is happy to be here – the players, volunteers, staff. There’s a lot of pride showing.”

There will also be two pro-ams, which help raise funds that are directed to 233 youth-based charities in Alberta. Earlier in the week Shaw made a donation of $1 million.

“The excitement and energy is returning to Calgary as we prepare for this year’s Shaw Charity Classic, but it’s important to remember that charitable organizations are still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic and need our support more than ever,” said Brad Shaw, executive chair and CEO of Shaw Communications, in making the donation.

In addition to Weir and Ames, two other Canadians, David Morland IV and Dennis Hendershott, are in the field.