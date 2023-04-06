Twenty years after he became the first Canadian men's player to win a major championship, Mike Weir's 2023 Masters tournament is off to a solid start.

Weir posted an even-par 72 in his opening round Thursday morning, making three pars and three bogeys along the way.

Weir's playing partner Kevin Na withdrew with an illness after nine holes, leaving Weir to finish the second half of the round solo. The 52-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., will play with a marker in the second round, tweets TSN's Bob Weeks.

Weir will play with a marker for the second round. Generally it’s an Augusta member. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) April 6, 2023

Weir is one of four Canadians at Augusta this week, joining Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson and Corey Conners.

Hughes and Svensson teed off early Thursday morning while Conners is set for a Thursday afternoon tee slot.