ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey homered and Michael Conforto added four hits and three RBIs to lead the San Francisco Giants to an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Giants have won five straight road games and six of their last eight games overall. San Francisco won the first two games of the three-game set and claimed just their third series in St. Louis in 10 tries since 2013.

San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch from Jack Flaherty in the third inning. Haniger drove in two runs in the Giants 4-2 win over St. Louis on Monday.

St. Louis lost for the ninth time in the 11 games. The Cardinals fell to 27-41 overall, the team's worst start sing opening the 1978 campaign 24-44.

Yastrzemski and Bailey hit back-to-back homers in the sixth to push the lead to 9-2.

Conforto, who went 4 for 6, had a two-run single in first and an RBI hit in the third. San Francisco is 18-4 this season when he drives in a run.

The Giants scored three times in the fifth and sixth to break the game open.

San Francisco's Luke Jackson (1-0) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Starter Alex Cobb allowed two runs on five hits over four innings.

Flaherty (3-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

San Francisco infielder LaMonte Wade Jr. got into a shouting match with Flaherty after the top of the fourth inning. Wade had to be held back by teammates. Benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

San Francisco infielder J.D. Davis suffered a right ankle sprain in the third inning following a hard slide into third base.

St. Louis has spent the last 49 days in last place in the NL Central after winning the division last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Giants: LHP Alex Wood could rejoin the team this weekend in Los Angeles for a series against the Dodgers. Wood, who has been the injured list since June 1 with a lower back strain, threw 53 pitches for Triple-A Sacramento in a rehab effort on Sunday. He will likely throw a side session Thursday.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar is expect to begin a rehab assignment later this week. He was placed on the injured list June 2 with a lower back contusion.

UP NEXT

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 3.89) will face LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.88) in the finale of the three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. Montgomery tossed six scoreless innings in his last outing, a 7-4 win over Cincinnati on Friday.

