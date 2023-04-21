Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta struck a defiant tone as his team looks to hold off Manchester City to capture the Premier League title for the first time since 2024.

Speaking ahead of Friday's match with bottom side Southampton, the Spaniard says that his team controls its own destiny.

"What we are playing for is something incredible," Arteta said. "The club hasn't fought for this position for a long, long time. It's in our hands. We want to do it."

The Gunners head into Friday's match atop the table on 74 points, four clear of City, but having played one more game than Pep Guardiola's side. Arsenal has drawn its last two matches, with Liverpool and West Ham, after blowing 2-0 leads in both.

With City having won six straight, Arteta knows there's no room for error from his team, but has complete faith in it.

"I'm very confident," Arteta said. "Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football. Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that. Maybe we got too comfortable at some stage in the [West Ham] game. I don't have to coach them because they said it straight away. They know, it's in their system, it's in the gut and we have to show it."

Southampton was last relegated from the Premier League in 2005. The team went on to spent four seasons in the Championship before a relegation to League One. After two seasons in the third tier of English football, Saints earned back-to-back promotions, first to the Championship and then back to the Premier League after consecutive second-place finishes.

The team currently sits on 23 points, four back of Everton for the final safe place with seven matches remaining.