WINNIPEG — Mikey Eyssimont's shootout goal earned the Manitoba Moose a 4-3 victory over the Laval Rocket in an American Hockey League contest Tuesday night.

Nick Hutchison, David Gustafsson and Morgan Baron scored in regulation for Manitoba (34-19-4-2).

Danick Martel, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Gabriel Bourque had the goals for Laval (30-21-3-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.