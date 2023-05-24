Team USA's Mikey Eyssimont will miss his team's quarter-final matchup against Czechia after being suspended one game for kneeing.

Eyssimont was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct Tuesday for kneeing Rasmus Sandin of Team Sweden at the IIHF men's world championship.

The incident occurred in the first period of the final preliminary round game for both teams. Team USA went on to win the game 4-3 in overtime, clinching the top spot in Group A.

Sandin limped to the dressing room grabbing at his left leg after the hit. He did not return.

Eyssimont, 26, has two assists in seven games at the worlds, including Tuesday's short-lived outing.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward had four goals and 10 points in 35 games this season with the Sharks and Lightning. He added one goal and an assist in three playoff games.

Sandin entered Tuesday's game with one assist in six games at the worlds.

The 26-year-old Washington Capitals defenceman had seven goals and 35 points in 71 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Capitals this season.