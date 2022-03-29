WINNIPEG — Mikey Milne scored three goals and added an assist as the Winnipeg Ice defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 8-1 in the lone WHL game Tuesday night.

Owen Pederson added two goals for Winnipeg (48-9-3-2) while Jack Finley and Zachary Benson both had a goal and an assist. Conor Geekie registered the other goal while Daniel Hauser stopped 22 shots.

Calder Anderson registered the lone goal for Moose Jaw (35-22-3-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.