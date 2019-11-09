Berdin makes 41 saves to lead Moose over IceHogs 4-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Mikhail Berdin stopped all 41 shots his way as the Manitoba Moose blanked the Rockford IceHogs 4-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Michael Spacek, Seth Griffith, C.J. Suess and Luke Green scored for the Moose (4-8-0).

Collin Delia turned away 22-of-26 shots for the IceHogs (6-6-0).

