3m ago
Berdin makes 43 saves, Moose double up Marlies
Mikhail Berdin stopped 43-of-45 shots, and the Manitoba Moose doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
Tyler Graovac scored once and set up two more for the Moose (1-2-0), who also got goals form Bobby Lynch, Nathan Todd and Joona Luoto.
Hudson Elynuik and Adam Brooks supplied the scoring for the Marlies (2-1-0).
Andrew D'Agostini made 15 saves for Toronto.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 18, 2021.