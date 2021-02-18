Mikhail Berdin stopped 43-of-45 shots, and the Manitoba Moose doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Tyler Graovac scored once and set up two more for the Moose (1-2-0), who also got goals form Bobby Lynch, Nathan Todd and Joona Luoto.

Hudson Elynuik and Adam Brooks supplied the scoring for the Marlies (2-1-0).

Andrew D'Agostini made 15 saves for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 18, 2021.