29m ago
Berdin stops 27 shots as Moose beat Stars
Austin Poganski set up a pair of goals and Mikhail Berdin stopped 27 shots as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Texas Stars 4-1 in American Hockey League action Saturday.
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Austin Poganski set up a pair of goals and Mikhail Berdin stopped 27 shots as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Texas Stars 4-1 in American Hockey League action Saturday.
Poganski assisted on Cole Perfetti's opening goal at 18:29 of the first period and on C.J. Suess's game-winner 1:39 into the third.
Johnathan Kovacevic scored for the Moose, while Evan Polei had an empty-net goal and an assist.
Riley Damiani scored for the Stars, while Adam Scheel made 25 saves.
The Moose improved to 10-6-1 on the season. Texas fell to 6-7-2
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.