LOVELAND, Colo. — Mikhail Maltsev scored twice and assisted on another as the Colorado Eagles beat the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-2, in American Hockey League action on Sunday.

Martin Kaut scored Colorado's (24-16-6) other two goals, including the game's opening marker.

Sheldon Dries, who played parts of the last three seasons with the Eagles, scored his 25th and 26th goals on the season for Abbotsford (21-16-4). Dries is second in league goal scoring, just two back of league-leader Stefan Noesan of the Chicago Wolves.

After a scoreless first period, the two sides traded a pair of goals in the second to carry a 2-2 game heading the final third.

The two clubs remained deadlocked until less then four minutes remaining when Maltsev and Kaut scored within three minutes of each other to put the game away.

Colorado netminder Justus Annunen made 24 saves in the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.